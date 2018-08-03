FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 3, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Two held after suspicious packages containing liquids sent to UK hospitals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Two men have been arrested after suspicious packages containing liquids were sent to hospitals across Britain, police said on Friday.

No details of the liquids were immediately available although police said none of the packages so far had been found to contain anything hazardous.

Anti-terrorist officers arrested a 29-year-old from Brent, northwest London and a 37-year-old from Harrow, Middlesex under the Malicious Communications Act on Thursday, a police statement said.

They were later released on bail while inquiries continue.

Reporting by Maria Gabriel; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.