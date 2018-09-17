Seven hurt, one critically, in brawl in southeast English town

LONDON (Reuters) - Seven people were being treated in hospital, one of them in a critical condition, after they were involved in a fight in a residential street in the southeastern English town of Luton on Sunday, police said.

Police said on Twitter that they attended the scene after receiving reports of a large number of individuals fighting.

They said some people had been taken to hospital after reports of stab wounds.

Video footage shared with the police on social media showed young men gesturing and jostling in the street.

There were no early indications that the brawl was politically motivated.