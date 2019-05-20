Manchester Airport power issue leads to flight delays

A holiday maker with Union Jack themed luggage smokes a cigarette outside the terminal building as passengers evacuated by travel operator Thomas Cook arrive from Gambia at Manchester Airport in Manchester northern England January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

(Reuters) - Britain’s Manchester Airport said on Sunday it is working on fixing a fuel supply problem at the airport that was caused by a power issue, leading to flight delays.

“Due to a power issue this afternoon there is currently an issue with the fuel supply at the airport and we have engineers on-site working to fix this”, the airport said in a tweet.

The refueling problems led to dozens of flights being delayed and canceled at the airport on Sunday, The Guardian newspaper reported, adding that up to 13,000 passengers were impacted.

Eighty-six flight were canceled due to the issue and Ryanair, easyJet, Dart Group owned Jet2 and IAG owned British Airways flights were among those affected, the newspaper said.

Manchester airport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.