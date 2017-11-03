UPDATE 3-Sterling rebounds a touch after worst day since Brexit vote aftermath

(Adds quotes, poll of economists)

By Polina Ivanova and Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sterling rebounded modestly on Friday after its biggest one-day fall since the week after June 2016’s Brexit vote, with robust services data barely cushioning the blow from the Bank of England’s pushing-back of rate hike expectations on Thursday.

Despite the Bank raising rates for the first time in over a decade, it also told markets to expect only two further hikes in the next three years.

That sent the pound sliding by almost 1.7 percent on a trade-weighted basis - its poorest showing since June 27, 2016, in the aftermath of Britain’s shock vote to leave the European Union - as markets pushed back their bets on when the BoE would next hike rates to November 2018.

A Reuters snap poll of economists on Friday showed a majority supporting the view that this was a ‘one-and-done’ move, with the next rate rise not expected until after March 2019, when Britain is scheduled to formally leave the European Union.

However, data on Friday showing Britain’s dominant services sector growing at the fastest rate in six months gave the pound a modest lift.

“It’s been a story of a sterling come back, a little bit. The services number this morning was astonishingly good,” said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at BNY Mellon.

By the end of trading in London the currency was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.3076, though still down over 1 percent since the BoE’s policy decision.

Sterling was also trading 0.6 percent up against the euro on Friday, after suffering its worst one-day drop on Thursday against the single currency since a “flash crash” on Oct. 7, 2016, when a sudden plunge briefly shaved a tenth off the pound’s value.

The pound was also given a brief further boost by U.S. labour market data indicating that a slightly lower-than-expected number of jobs were added in October. Brief dollar weakness allowed the pound to trade as high as $1.3134, but it quickly retreated as the U.S. currency recovered.

“Were it not for well-above-target inflation, it appears highly unlikely that yesterday’s historic hike would have occurred, and the pound remains susceptible to further declines going forward,” said David Cheetham, chief market analyst at X-Trade Brokers.

BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday that the Bank’s signal that it may need to raise interest rates two more times was “not a promise”, responding to a question about the BoE’s previous attempts to signal the likely path for interest rates. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Jemima Kelly; Editing by Kevin Liffey and William Maclean)