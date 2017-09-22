FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sterling slips on report UK PM to suggest early Brexit
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 22, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 25 days ago

Sterling slips on report UK PM to suggest early Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped 0.3 cents against the dollar on Friday as investors awaited a key speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May, after the Telegraph newspaper reported that she would raise the possibility of Britain leaving the EU before March 2019.

Sterling dipped to as low as $1.3550, down from around $1.3580, leaving it down 0.2 percent on the day.

The FTSE 100 rose as sterling fell, last up 0.2 percent, while mid-caps hit a session high, up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Ritvik Carvalho and Helen Reid; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.