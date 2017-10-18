FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sterling dips after UK wages data
October 18, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 4 days ago

Sterling dips after UK wages data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sterling got only a temporary boost from data showing British wage growth edging above forecasts on Wednesday, rising briefly against the dollar before turning lower.

British pay growth still lagged behind inflation, the data showed, while the unemployment rate between June and August held at a 42-year low of 4.3 percent.

Sterling climbed to the day’s high of $1.3218 immediately after the data, up from $1.3183 ahead of the release. But it then fell back to hit the day’s low of $1.3160.

British government bond futures extended losses by around 10 ticks to fall to a session low after the data, down 16 ticks on the day, while 10-year yields were 2 basis points higher at 1.30 percent. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

