World News
June 16, 2019 / 4:46 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UK PM May seeks $34 billion boost for education - Sunday Telegraph

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends the International Labour Organization's annual labour conference in Geneva, Switzerland June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering pushing through a 27 billion pound ($34 billion) increase to the education budget in her final weeks in power prompting a clash with the finance ministry, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The prime minister is demanding a three-year funding settlement for schools and teachers as part of a bid to shore up her legacy, a move opposed by the finance ministry, the newspaper reported.

May is preparing to seek cabinet approval for the plan as soon as Tuesday, the newspaper said.

