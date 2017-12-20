FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK court rejects operator challenge over spectrum auction rules
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 20, 2017 / 10:44 AM / in 5 days

UK court rejects operator challenge over spectrum auction rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Two of Britain’s leading mobile operators, BT’s EE and Three, failed in a legal challenge on Wednesday to force a rethink of the rules for the upcoming auction of mobile spectrum.

Regulator Ofcom has set limits on how much spectrum individual operators can buy in a bid to maintain competition. Market leader EE objected to the restrictions and operator. Three said the rules did not go far enough.

However, a London court rejected the appeals on Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
