FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 6, 2018 / 7:27 AM / 2 days ago

British fast fashion chain New Look earnings, revenue falls in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British fast fashion chain New Look on Tuesday said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell to 43.8 million pounds ($61 million) in the 39 weeks ending in December, from 153.8 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.3 percent to 1,069 million pounds.

The company, which is owned by South Africa’s Brait , has been struggling with declining sales in a fiercely competitive British market.

$1 = 0.7154 pounds Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Maiya Keidan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.