EDF confident UK Hinkley C nuclear plant can deliver first power in 2025

CANNINGTON, England, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The first unit at the new Hinkley C nuclear power station in Somerset, southwest England, should come online by the end of 2025, developer EDF Energy said on Wednesday.

EDF Energy Chief Executive Simone Rossi made the comment to journalists at a briefing.

The plant, being built by the British arm of France’s EDF with China General Nuclear Power Corp, has been beset by delays and higher cost estimates. It was initially expected to start producing electricity in 2017. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale in London; Editing by Dale Hudson)