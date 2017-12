LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) -

* UK nuclear regulator approves Hitachi-GE reactor design; says suitable for construction in Britain

* The advanced boiling water reactor has passed the generic design assessment of new nuclear reactor designs

* Horizon Nuclear Power plans to use the design for two reactors at Wylfa Newydd in Wales and Oldbury-on-Severn in south Gloucestershire in England (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)