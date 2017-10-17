FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Oil report
October 17, 2017 / 8:37 AM / in 5 days

Firefighters stage strike at UK nuclear processing site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Firefighters at Britain’s Sellafield nuclear facility have started the first of two 12-and-a-half-hour strikes planned for this week in a protest over wages and work conditions, the GMB union said.

“Management have broken their promises to the firefighters and have failed to make a fair offer that would put an end to this dispute,” a union representative said in a statement.

Firefighters will strike from 0600 GMT until 1830 GMT and do the same on Thursday.

Sellafield’s management was not available for immediate comment. An automated message said the site was operating normally.

Sellafield is a nuclear waste processing and decommissioning site owned by Britain’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos in Oslo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
