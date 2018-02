LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* Ineos, operator of the Forties oil and gas pipeline, said a feed control valve closed at its Kinneil facility at around 1020 GMT, leading the main pipeline system to close.

* “We have now identified the issue that caused this and are hoping to resolve it this evening. We then plan to start-up again overnight,” an Ineos spokesman said. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, edited by Nina Chestney)