Britain will do more to stop "horrific behaviour" by some charity staff - May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government needs to do more to make charities strengthen safeguarding procedures to ensure the “horrific behaviour” of some members of Oxfam International is not repeated, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

Theresa May’s spokesman told reporters that international aid minister Penny Mordaunt was meeting Oxfam representatives on Monday to consider what further steps needed to be taken over a sexual misconduct scandal in Haiti.

“DFID (the Department for International Development) have taken action in this area to try and further strengthen systems to enforce a zero tolerance approach. There are a number of measures they have taken but we want to go further in this area,” he said.