UK aid development minister says Oxfam misled regulators

LONDON (Reuters) - British aid minister Penny Mordaunt said on Tuesday Oxfam directors misled regulators after the charity’s former Haiti country director admitted to using prostitutes during a relief mission following a devastating earthquake in early 2010.

“They did not provide a full report to the charity commission, they did not provide a full report to their donors, they did not provide any report to prosecuting authorities,” Mordaunt told parliament.

“They misled, quite possibly deliberately, even as their report concluded that their investigation could not rule out the allegation that some of the women involved were actually children.”