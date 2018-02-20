FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
World News
February 20, 2018 / 5:21 PM / Updated a day ago

UK aid development minister says Oxfam misled regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British aid minister Penny Mordaunt said on Tuesday Oxfam directors misled regulators after the charity’s former Haiti country director admitted to using prostitutes during a relief mission following a devastating earthquake in early 2010.

“They did not provide a full report to the charity commission, they did not provide a full report to their donors, they did not provide any report to prosecuting authorities,” Mordaunt told parliament.

“They misled, quite possibly deliberately, even as their report concluded that their investigation could not rule out the allegation that some of the women involved were actually children.”

Reporting By Alistair Smout and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.