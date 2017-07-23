FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
Alan Rubenstein to step down as head of UK's pension rescue fund - Sky News
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 17 days ago

Alan Rubenstein to step down as head of UK's pension rescue fund - Sky News

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Britain's Pension Protection Fund (PPF) will step down early next year from the role he will have held for nearly nine years, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Alan Rubenstein's departure will be announced on Monday, Sky News said, citing a Whitehall source.

Rubenstein, who was appointed as CEO of the PPF in 2009, was previously responsible for managing the Pensions Advisory Group at U.S.-based Lehman Brothers.

The PPF bails out under-funded schemes whose sponsors go bankrupt, financing itself by charging a levy which varies from scheme to scheme depending on their financial shape. reut.rs/2gVsm00.

The PPF could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.