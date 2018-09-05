UK PM May to make statement on Salisbury - House of Commons leader

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement to parliament on Wednesday on Salisbury, the leader of the House of Commons said, referring to the place where a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“There will be one government oral statement in the @HouseofCommons today: Prime Minister - Salisbury update,” the leader’s office said on Twitter.

Earlier, a twitter feed for Labour whips, who implement party voting discipline and organise the party’s business in parliament, said the statement would follow prime minister’s questions, which takes place at 11 GMT.

Britain has accused Russia, which developed the toxic Novichok agent in the Soviet Union era, of poisoning Sergei and Yulia Skripal. Moscow denies all involvement.