July 11, 2018 / 10:56 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

British man poisoned with Novichok is no longer in critical condition - hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A 45-year-old British man poisoned with Novichok nerve agent is no longer in a critical condition, the hospital treating him said on Wednesday as he continues to recover.

FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands in front of screening erected behind John Baker House, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury, Britain, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

“Charlie Rowley has made further progress overnight. He is no longer in a critical condition,” Lorna Wilkinson, director of nursing at Salisbury District Hospital, said in a statement.

“His condition is now serious, but stable..,” she added. “Charlie still has some way to go to recover but the progress we’ve seen so far gives us cause for optimism.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

