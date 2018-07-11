British man poisoned with Novichok is no longer in critical condition - hospital

LONDON (Reuters) - A 45-year-old British man poisoned with Novichok nerve agent is no longer in a critical condition, the hospital treating him said on Wednesday as he continues to recover.

FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands in front of screening erected behind John Baker House, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury, Britain, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

“Charlie Rowley has made further progress overnight. He is no longer in a critical condition,” Lorna Wilkinson, director of nursing at Salisbury District Hospital, said in a statement.

“His condition is now serious, but stable..,” she added. “Charlie still has some way to go to recover but the progress we’ve seen so far gives us cause for optimism.”