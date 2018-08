LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is poised to ask Russia to extradite two men it suspects of carrying out a nerve agent attack on a Russian former spy in the English city of Salisbury, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday, citing government and security sources.

A barrier and a police tent stand outside Sergei Skripal's home in Salisbury, Britain, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The newspaper said prosecutors had completed the extradition request and it was ready for submission.