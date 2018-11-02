Two stabbed in catering staff bust-up at Sony Music UK HQ

Police cars are seeen in central London, Britain November 2, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. BEN SABET /via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Sony Music said two of its catering staff had been involved in a violent altercation at its UK head office in central London on Friday after police reported two people had been stabbed.

Armed officers rushed to the Sony office after police were alerted to the incident in Derry Street, Kensington, where they found two men suffering from stab injuries.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the incident was not being treated as terrorism and Sony later confirmed that it had followed an argument among staff.

“Two members of the catering team were involved in a violent altercation,” Sony Music said in a statement. “The incident is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Police.”

Police, who evacuated the offices as a precaution, said the two men had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They were both been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The London Evening Standard newspaper said witnesses reported that it appeared a fight had broken out between two men in the staff canteen.

“There was a lot of shouting and commotion,” an unnamed witness told the paper. “One had fallen over and was on his back and the other was standing over him. I thought he was raining punches down, but then I saw the knife.”