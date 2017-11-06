FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM May deeply troubled by parliament sexual misconduct allegations
November 6, 2017 / 10:27 AM / Updated a day ago

British PM May deeply troubled by parliament sexual misconduct allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was deeply troubled by a wave of allegations of sexual impropriety in parliament and victims of abuse needed to know that their complaints would be investigated properly.

May, whose defence secretary resigned last week saying his past conduct had fallen short of expected standards, told a business audience that at the heart of the growing scandal was the issue of the use and abuse of power. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Paul Sandle)

