FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Markets News
February 1, 2018 / 4:34 PM / a day ago

British PM May has full confidence in junior Brexit minister Baker - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has full confidence in the junior Brexit minister Steve Baker, her spokesman said on Thursday, after he was accused of maligning government officials for the second time in a week.

Asked if the prime minister still had full confidence in Baker, her official spokesman said: “Yes”.

In a debate in parliament, Baker suggested government officials may be undermining government policy by calibrating their work to show only the downside of Brexit.

Earlier in the week, Baker attacked the credibility of the government’s own economic forecasts.

Reporting By David Milliken; Writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.