Britain's Boris Johnson says not trying to overshadow PM May
October 2, 2017 / 1:31 PM / in 15 days

Britain's Boris Johnson says not trying to overshadow PM May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he was enjoying the annual Conservative Party conference very much and dismissed speculation that he was seeking to overshadow Prime Minister Theresa May.

“I am enjoying the conference very much and the prime minister just gave a great speech to the business lunch,” Johnson told Reuters.

When asked if he was seeking to overshadow PM May, he said: “Absolutely not.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing Kate Holton)

