2 months ago
N.Ireland's DUP to back UK PM May on Brexit legislation
#Markets News
June 26, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 2 months ago

N.Ireland's DUP to back UK PM May on Brexit legislation

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Monday it would support Prime Minister Theresa May's government on legislation concerning Britain's exit from the European Union, securing her a slender majority in parliament.

May struck a deal with the DUP on Monday to back her administration after she failed to secure an outright victory in a botched June 8 snap election.

"The DUP... agrees to support the government on legislation pertaining to the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; and legislation pertaining to national security," a document published by May's office said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

