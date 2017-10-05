FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After speech fiasco, UK minister says ruling Conservatives must stay cool
October 5, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 13 days ago

After speech fiasco, UK minister says ruling Conservatives must stay cool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark speaks at the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, Britain October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s ruling Conservative Party must remain “cool-headed”, business minister Greg Clark said on Thursday, after a speech by Prime Minister Theresa May at their annual conference was ruined by a prankster, letters falling off a slogan and coughing fits.

The BBC reported that while ministers were rallying around the beleaguered May and praising her “guts and grace” in persisting with the hour-long speech despite the mishaps, some Conservative members of parliament were discussing amongst themselves whether to ask her to resign.

Asked about such sentiment on BBC Radio 4, Clark said: “The view of the party, both parliamentary colleagues and activists, is that they regard, correctly, the responsibility of the Conservative Party to be effective and cool-headed in government.”

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

