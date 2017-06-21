FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
June 21, 2017 / 3:22 PM / 2 months ago

Britain's May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.

"If we're going to grasp the opportunities as we leave the European Union, we need to build a stronger economy," she told parliament after presenting her government's programme in the Queen's speech.

"In this Queen's speech we will continue to improve the public finances and work towards getting our country back to living within its means ... and we will encourage businesses to grow and create jobs by continuing to cut corporation tax." (Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper,; Editing by Alistair Smout)

