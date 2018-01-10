FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK opposition Labour Party's finance chief to attend Davos summit - spokesman
Sections
Featured
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
China
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos 2011
January 10, 2018 / 4:34 PM / in 16 hours

UK opposition Labour Party's finance chief to attend Davos summit - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The British opposition Labour Party’s finance chief John McDonnell will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos later this month to set out his vision for an alternative to the current model of capitalism, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

“He will further explain Labour’s vision for an alternative economic approach to replace the current model of capitalism that has failed the many; and led to an unsustainable concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few,” McDonnell’s spokesman said in a statement. (Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.