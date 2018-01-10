UK opposition Labour Party's finance chief to attend Davos summit - spokesman

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The British opposition Labour Party’s finance chief John McDonnell will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos later this month to set out his vision for an alternative to the current model of capitalism, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

“He will further explain Labour’s vision for an alternative economic approach to replace the current model of capitalism that has failed the many; and led to an unsustainable concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few,” McDonnell’s spokesman said in a statement. (Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)