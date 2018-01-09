UK PM May appoints influential eurosceptic to junior ministerial role

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed influential eurosceptic lawmaker Suella Fernandes as a junior minister in the department in charge of leaving the European Union on Tuesday, bolstering the pro-Brexit ranks within her government.

Fernandes is head of the European Research Group - a faction of Conservative lawmakers that represents those pushing for a more radical departure from the EU.

Her full title will be Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Department for Exiting the European Union. Her responsibilities in that role were not yet clear.