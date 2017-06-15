FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 15, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 2 months ago

City of London cancels Mansion House dinner after tower block fire

Water continues to be sprayed onto the tower block that was destroyed in a fire disaster, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 15, 2017.Peter Nicholls

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's annual Mansion House dinner, at which the country's finance minister and the governor of the Bank of England deliver high-profile speeches, has been cancelled on Thursday after a deadly fire at a London tower block, its organizers said.

"In the light of the tragedy at Grenfell Tower we are cancelling tonight’s Mansion House dinner," a spokesman for the City of London Corporation said. "Our thoughts are focused with the victims and their families and friends."

Earlier, British finance minister Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to speak at the event because of fire which killed at least 17 people on Wednesday.

Hammond had been expected to spell out his views on the need for a Brexit deal that suits the needs of British business.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden

