FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
DUP leader returns to Northern Ireland, talks continue - Sky News
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 14, 2017 / 6:55 PM / 2 months ago

DUP leader returns to Northern Ireland, talks continue - Sky News

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, stands on the steps of 10 Downing Street before talks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party has returned home after talks with Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party in London but other senior DUP figures are continuing discussions, Sky News reported.

May is seeking to secure the support of the DUP's 10 members of parliament after her Conservatives failed to secure a majority in a general election last week. The DUP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A deadly fire at a tower block in London could delay the announcement of any deal to stay in power, the BBC reported, citing a source in Arlene Foster's DUP.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.