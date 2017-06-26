FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 2 months ago

Northern Irish DUP leader to meet UK PM May at 0930 GMT - DUP spokesman

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May at 0930 GMT on Monday for talks on propping up her government, a DUP spokesman said.

Foster told Sky News earlier on Monday that she had returned to London in the hope of finalising a deal with May's Conservative Party. Talks between the two parties have dragged on for over two weeks.

The DUP spokesman told Reuters that the pair would meet at May's Number 10 Downing Street residence. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Michael Holden)

