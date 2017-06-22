FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Very good chance of Northern Irish DUP deal with UK PM May by next Thursday - DUP lawmaker
June 22, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 2 months ago

Very good chance of Northern Irish DUP deal with UK PM May by next Thursday - DUP lawmaker

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - There is a very good chance that British Prime Minister Theresa May will strike a deal by next Thursday to get the support of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party for her minority government, a senior DUP lawmaker said.

When asked on BBC radio what the chances were of a deal by Thursday, DUP lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson said: "I think very good." He added: "the sooner the better."

"The prime minister is moving this process, the agreement process, forward," Donaldson said. "She's engaged now and we welcome that and I think that since that has happened we have been moving forward."

"I'll say this about Ulster men and Ulster women, we are no pushover," he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by James Davey)

