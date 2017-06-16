FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
N. Ireland's DUP deal with UK PM May not likely before next week -source
June 16, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 2 months ago

N. Ireland's DUP deal with UK PM May not likely before next week -source

1 Min Read

BELFAST, June 16 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party will not agree a deal to support Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives in government before the start of next week at the earliest, a DUP source said on Friday.

May's Conservatives have been in talks with the DUP after the prime minister's party failed to win a majority in a national election last week.

"If there is the expected positive outcome, it will be at least the start of next week before anything is signed off," a DUP source said. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

