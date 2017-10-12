UK energy price cap should allow "headroom" to protect competition - minister

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s newly-announced retail energy price cap should allow providers enough “headroom” to compete within the market, business minister Greg Clark said on Thursday following the publication of draft laws on the policy.

“The draft bill would preserve the ability for the market to ask competitively. There should be savings for customers on high priced standard variable-priced tariffs, but enough headroom to allow for effective competition and to give a reason for people to shop around,” Clark told parliament. (Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton)