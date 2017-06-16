Britain says no EU exit deal unless future relationship taken into account

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday that no deal could be struck on exiting the European Union unless the future relationship with the bloc was taken into account.

"As we set out in the Article 50 letter, our view is that withdrawal agreement and terms of the future relationship must be agreed alongside each other," a spokesman for Britain's Brexit ministry said.

"We believe that the withdrawal process cannot be concluded without the future relationship also being taken into account," the spokesman said. "The withdrawal and future are intimately linked." (Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Kate Holton)