LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is not expected to name a replacement for senior minister Damian Green on Thursday, May’s spokesman said.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May meets Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw, Poland December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

May asked Green, a close ally, to resign after a pornography scandal.

“I wouldn’t expect anything today,” the spokesman told reporters. He added that the decision about whether to directly replace Green, who held a special role as her de facto deputy, was a matter for May.