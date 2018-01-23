FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 12:10 PM / a day ago

British PM May tells cabinet to have spending discussions in private - BBC editor says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May pointedly told her senior ministers on Tuesday to have discussions in private after media reports that her foreign minister, Boris Johnson, was demanding an increase in health spending, the BBC political editor said.

“Hear Johnson did not mention specific figures in Cabinet but there was long discussion about NHS including pointed remarks from PM and others that it’s better to have those conversations in private,” the BBC’s political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, said on Twitter. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
