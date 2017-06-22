UK government expects Scotland to support EU repeal bill

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The British government expects Scotland to support a repeal bill which will shift European Union legislation into British law as part of the Brexit process, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

May said on Wednesday that the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh may have to give its assent to the repeal bill.

"As the PM has set out all along...our approach has been on achieving consensus and we expect Scotland to act in the best interests of Scottish people and support what we put forward yesterday," she said.

"The Scottish government itself had said that it doesn't have a power of veto over the process of leaving the European Union," added. (Reporting by William James, writing by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)