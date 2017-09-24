FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police have thwarted seven attacks since March - London mayor
September 24, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 24 days ago

Police have thwarted seven attacks since March - London mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks at the launch of the city's Autumn Season of Culture at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Files

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said police had thwarted seven attacks by militants since March this year, describing the increase in the number as a shift rather than a spike.

Speaking at the annual conference of his opposition Labour Party, Khan also said the police needed more spending to help them counter such attacks and that Internet companies must do more to crackdown on extremist content.

“Between March this year and now, there have been four attacks but seven have been thwarted,” he told a Guardian Live event.

Earlier this month, the head of the city’s police force said six militant plots had been foiled over the last several months. [nS8N19C00X]

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Keith Weir

