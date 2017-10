LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would continue to fight against a decision by the United States to impose tariffs on Bombardier’s CSeries planes after a competition complaint by Boeing

A man takes a picture of a Bombardier CSeries aircraft during a news conference to announce a partnership between Airbus and Bombardier on the C Series aircraft programme, in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

“I am very happy to give that commitment,” May said in parliament on Wednesday after she was asked by a lawmaker if she would continue to work to ensure the threat of tariffs on the CSeries is removed.