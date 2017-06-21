FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 2 months ago

UK minister: talks with N.Irish DUP may take time, no sticking point

Britain's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Damian Green arrives for the Conservative Party's manifesto launch at The Arches, Dean Clough Mills, Halifax, May 18, 2017.Phil Noble/Files

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - There is no one sticking point in talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party but a deal to support May's minority government could take some time, her deputy said on Wednesday.

"There's no individual sticking point. Talks are progressing," First Secretary of State Damian Green, who is effectively May's deputy, told the BBC.

"So we have a lot in common but we are two different parties and so it will take some time to reach a deal."

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

