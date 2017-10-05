FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM May is not considering resigning after ruined speech, Sky says
October 5, 2017 / 8:00 AM / in 13 days

British PM May is not considering resigning after ruined speech, Sky says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is not considering resigning, Sky news reported on Thursday, citing her Downing Street office.

“Downing Street: Resignation is not an issue,” Sky said on its screen.

A spokesman for PM May did not comment on the report. A spokesman for the Conservative Party did not comment.

May’s bid to reassert her dwindling authority was ruined on Wednesday when her keynote speech was interrupted by repeated coughing fits, a prankster, and even letters of her slogan falling off the set behind her. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

