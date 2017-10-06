UK minister Gove says he hopes May will remain Prime Minister

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s environment minister and prominent Brexiteer Michael Gove said he hoped Theresa May would remain prime minister after party divisions over her future burst into the open on Friday, revealing a plot by up to 30 lawmakers to unseat her.

“Theresa does have the qualities to be Prime Minister, she’s been an excellent prime minister, I hope she carries on as our Prime Minister for years to come,” Gove told BBC radio. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)