N. Irish DUP leader in London, hopes to finalise deal with PM May - Sky

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, has returned to London and hopes to finalise a deal to prop up British Prime Minister Theresa May's government, she told Sky News on Monday.

"We're back in London again and my hope is that we will be able to finalise the deal between ourselves and the Conservative Party," Foster told Sky in an interview.

"I think that this agreement will bring the prospects of doing a deal at Stormont closer because this will have a positive impact in relation to Northern Ireland," she said, adding that a second deal on power sharing in the province could be reached this week too.

"I very much hope that this week we will be able to conclude on two agreements," she said.

Foster will meet with May on Monday in London, Sky said.

A spokesman for the DUP confirmed Foster was in London. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Padraic Halpin)