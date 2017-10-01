FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British PM May says foreign minister Johnson supports her Brexit plans
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 1, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 17 days ago

British PM May says foreign minister Johnson supports her Brexit plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May leaves the Midland Hotel on the opening day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday her cabinet fully backed her approach to Brexit, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Johnson, a leading campaigner to leave the European Union in last year’s referendum, has set out a number of demands in recent weeks over how Britain should leave the bloc that go beyond May’s plans.

“What I have is a cabinet that is united in the mission of the government,” May told BBC television.

“Boris is absolutely behind the Florence speech and the line that we have taken,” she said in reference to a speech she made in Italy last month about her approach to Brexit.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kate Holton, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.