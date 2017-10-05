FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Theresa May should stay on as British PM, interior minister says
October 5, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 12 days ago

Theresa May should stay on as British PM, interior minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after visiting a home near the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Theresa May should stay on as British prime minister despite mishaps in her keynote party conference speech, Home Secretary Amber Rudd wrote in The Telegraph newspaper.

Under the headline “Theresa May will stay as Prime Minister and get the job done,” Rudd said the government would deliver Brexit under May’s leadership.

“She should stay,” Rudd wrote in the article that will appear in the newspaper on Friday. Rudd said May’s conference speech was at times a little hard to watch but added that the prime minister dealt with the interruptions with guts and grace.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge

