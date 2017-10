LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that she would provide “calm leadership” to the country, after a former chairman of her Conservative Party said earlier in the day that she should quit.

“What the country needs is calm leadership and that is what I am providing with full support of my cabinet,” May said in a televised statement to media. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)