2 months ago
UK's land border with Ireland and EU should be as seamless as possible -May
#Markets News
June 19, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 2 months ago

UK's land border with Ireland and EU should be as seamless as possible -May

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that she wanted the border between the United Kingdom and the European Union to be as seamless as possible after Brexit.

The border between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, will become the only land border between the UK and the EU after Britain exits the bloc in March 2019.

Speaking at a joint news conference with May, the Republic of Ireland's new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that the border should be "invisible".

May is currently seeking backing from the DUP, a Northern Irish party, for her minority Conservative government after she lost her parliamentary majority in a June 8 election.

Varadkar told the news conference that both the British and Irish governments needed to be impartial actors in relation to Northern Ireland's stalled power-sharing arrangements between parties that want the province to remain in the UK and parties that want it to become part of the Republic. (Reporting by Kate Holton and William Schomberg, writing by Estelle Shirbon)

