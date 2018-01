LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would be making changes to her team of ministers soon following the forced resignation of her deputy Damian Green in December, but declined to give further details.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits Frimley Park Hospital near Camberley, Britain, January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Obviously, Damian Green’s departure before Christmas means that some changes do have to be made, and I will be making some changes,” she told the BBC.