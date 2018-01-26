UK PM May's lawmakers considering coup if local elections go badly - Guardian

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawmakers in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party are considering another attempt to oust her if the local elections go badly in May, the Guardian reported.

The newspaper said lawmakers were growing increasingly frustrated with what they saw as a lack of ideas coming from the government, and criticised a botched reshuffle and a changing strategy on Brexit.

It cited one former minister as saying May would be vulnerable after the local elections in May if they go badly.

“She’s on very thin ice,” the newspaper quoted one unidentified lawmaker as saying.